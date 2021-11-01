John Felker Joins NetCentrics’ Advisory Board
Former Assistant Director of CISA Brings 30-Year Perspective on Cybersecurity and Intelligence Strategy
The NetCentrics team deploys their deep expertise and innovative solutions to help clients be best prepared for not only today, but also tomorrow. I look forward to joining this talented team.”HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a leader in the technology-driven cybersecurity space, announced that John Felker, former Assistant Director for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (“CISA”), has joined its Advisory Board.
“John brings unparalleled cybersecurity experience and we welcome him as an advisor,” says Kenneth Cushing, NetCentrics’ CEO. “NetCentrics is in a hyper-growth phase and John’s insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our position as the leading-edge technology provider to government, military, and private sector clients. In today’s world, cyberattacks continue to become more advanced and frequent. It is imperative that all organizations – big and small – stay several paces ahead with cutting-edge and secure technology. No one understands this reality more than John.”
Mr. Felker is a renowned leader in the field of cybersecurity with a distinguished 30-year career in both the public and private sector. He is President of Morse Alpha Associates, a cyber leadership consultancy, and serves as a member of the Parsons Corporation Senior Advisory Board, Executive Director for Cybersecurity at Seebald Group International. He is a Senior Advisor to the Chertoff Group, the Maritime Transportation System ISAC, and S-RM, an international cyber intelligence, response, and resilience company.
In addition, Mr. Felker is the former Assistant Director for Integrated Operations for CISA and previously, served as the Director of the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center. Prior to joining CISA, Mr. Felker worked as Director of Cyber and Intelligence Strategy for HP Enterprise Services. He also held the positions of Deputy Commander, Coast Guard Cyber Command; Commander, Coast Guard Cryptologic Group; Executive Assistant to the Director of Coast Guard Intelligence; and Commander for the Coast Guard cutters CAPE UPRIGHT and RED CEDAR.
Mr. Felker commented: “NetCentrics has become a trusted technology partner to organizations across defense and homeland security domains. With digital attacks impacting more businesses on a global basis, companies and federal agencies need to safeguard their infrastructure and information. The NetCentrics team deploys their deep expertise and innovative solutions to help clients be best prepared for not only today, but also tomorrow. I look forward to joining this talented team in their exciting next chapter of growth.”
In October, Kenneth Cushing joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, NetCentrics won Best Work-Life Balance Award from Comparably, a workplace sentiment site evaluating businesses nationwide. NetCentrics is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., a global leader in alternative investing.
About NetCentrics
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government and private industry. The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com.
