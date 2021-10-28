City of Enid Achieves Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Certification

Wow! We formally launched a partnership with Sustainment Technologies, Inc., an Oklahoma-based software company. Oklahoma is the first state in the nation to provide this technology to all stakeholders involved in the state’s aerospace & defense sector.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.