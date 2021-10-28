WVDOH awards MacCorkle Avenue construction project

Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was the lowest of three bidders for the project, which will rebuild MacCorkle Avenue from the ground up between 33rd Street and 40th Street in Kanawha City. It is among 17 projects that were awarded from a bid letting conducted by the WVDOH on Oct. 19.

Gov. Jim Justice approved the bid award for the project, which will be funded through his $2.8 billion Roads To Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.

This marks the second road project since 2017 that will provide major upgrades to MacCorkle Avenue, with a third such project still to come.

Once all three projects are complete, motorists will be able to drive on smooth, new pavement all the way from 33rd Street to 58th Street.

Contractors are currently finishing the installation of 105 new ADA-compliant curb cuts along MacCorkle Avenue. That work must be completed before work can begin on MacCorkle Avenue itself.

The third piece of the puzzle – revamping MacCorkle Avenue from 40th Street to 58th Street – will go out for bid in the coming months.

Rebuilding MacCorkle Avenue from 33rd to 40th streets is expected to take about two years.