Victoria Staudinger Named One Of Northern Virginia Magazine's Top Insurance Professionals
I truly want what’s best for my clients, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help so many people just by doing my job.”LEESBURG, VIRGINA , UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Staudinger, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® has been named one of Northern Virginia’s Top Insurance Professionals for 2021 by Northern Virginia Magazine. The magazine has subscribers in more than six counties, and each year, many professionals across various financial services nominate their peers based on experience, notable regard in the insurance industry, and a commitment to superior client service. Nominees are then thoroughly vetted by the magazine’s editorial staff before being officially named a Top Insurance Professional.
— Victoria Staudinger
Ms. Staudinger is the founder of Maven Financial and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™. Her mission is to help clients achieve their insurance and financial goals in the most efficient and effective manner possible, and she’s known for helping clients establish sound priorities, stay accountable to their objectives, and address tough conversations that ultimately prepare them for better outcomes in the future. She has 15 years of experience serving individuals, families, and business owners, and her passion is working with people who have an innate desire to take care of those they love. Staudinger strives to address her clients’ emotional needs as well as their insurance and other related goals, and she helps them by leveraging insurance solutions that support measurable, impactful objectives.
“I’m incredibly honored to have been recognized by my peers,” said Staudinger. “I truly want what’s best for my clients, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help so many people just by doing my job.”
Staudinger is an alumnus of John Hopkins University and spent seven years as a successful business consultant before pursuing a career as a financial professional so she could personally help others achieve financial security. She holds her Chartered Life Underwriter®, Chartered Financial Consultant®, and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designations, and soon will receive her Retirement Income Certified Professional® designation from the American College. Staudinger is also a Top of the Table member of the Million Dollar Round Table, MDRT’s highest membership status. MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence and recognizes professionals in the insurance and financial services industry who exemplify superior knowledge, excellent client service, and firm ethical conduct.
# # #
Maven Financial provides insurance services for life, disability, and long-term care insurance, along with other financial services to help clients reach their goals. To learn more about Ms. Staudinger and Maven Financial, visit MavenPlanning.com.
Victoria Staudinger, Agent, New York Life Insurance Company.
Financial Adviser for Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Eagle Strategies LLC is a New York Life Company.
Maven Financial is not owned or operated by Eagle Strategies LLC or its affiliates.
Victoria Staudinger
Maven Financial
+1 (703) 687-3050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn