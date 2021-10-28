Akiachak Man Indicted for Sexual Assault, Sexual Abuse, Enticement of Minor

October 27, 2021

(Bethel, AK) – A Bethel grand jury Tuesday indicted Akiachak sixth-grade teacher John Hammonds on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, one count of sexual assault in the first degree, four counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, two counts of sexual assault in the second degree and one count of enticement of a minor.

If convicted at trial, Hammonds faces sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment per count for sexual assault or sexual abuse.

The Alaska State Troopers investigated these incidents. Anyone with additional information related to the charges against Hammonds is asked to contact the Bethel Trooper Post.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Hammonds is being held at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on $250,000 cash performance bond. He will be arraigned before Superior Court Judge Terrence Haas on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at 9 a.m.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead at (907) 465-3924 or bailey.woolfstead@alaska.gov.

