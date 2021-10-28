Idaho Economic Advisory Council Announces October MeetingOct22

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (October 22, 2021) – The Idaho Economic Advisory Council will meet on Thursday, October 28th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT.

The council will review six Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) park applications and receive budget and project updates for the CDBG and Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) programs.

The Idaho Economic Advisory Council advises the Governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives that further economic development within the state. The council makes recommendations to the Governor on applications for the Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI), block grant funding, and advises their regions on economic development opportunities and represents their interests to state government.

Interested parties and members of the public are encouraged to participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Clearwater Conference room in the JR Williams Building at 700 W. State Street Boise, Idaho 83702. In-person seating is limited to allow for social distancing.

Meeting ID: 894 8306 5081

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

