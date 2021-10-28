Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Investment Subcommittee MeetingNov02

The Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Investment Subcommittee will meet on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. MT.

During this meeting, three applications will be reviewed for funding recommendations to the IGEM Council.

Idaho Commerce manages the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) commercialization grant program which awards $950,000 in state funding to projects between Idaho university and industry partners geared toward commercialization initiatives. The IGEM Investment Subcommittee, comprised of both IGEM Council and non-council members, provides strategic direction and recommendations to the IGEM Council.

Interested parties and members of the public are encouraged to participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Clearwater Conference room in the JR Williams Building at 700 W. State Street Boise, Idaho 83702. In-person seating is limited to allow for social distancing.

To learn more about IGEM, visit http://igem.idaho.gov.