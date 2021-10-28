Muskoka, Canada’s Whitestone Resort, Primed as a Luxury Lodge or Family Compound, to Auction Without Reserve

The Whitestone Resort | 406 Whitestone Lake Road, Dunchurch, ON P0A 1G0 Twelve luxury suites for entertaining or income potential One-of-a-kind luxury estate on Whitestone Lake Endless snowmobile and hiking trails Pristine private sandy beach with clubhouse

In cooperation with Max Hahne and Matt Smith of Engel & Völkers Parry Sound, The Whitestone Resort will auction No Reserve in November.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picturesque Whitestone Lake in Muskoka, Ontario hosts one of Canada’s best kept secrets, The Whitestone Resort, which will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agents Max Hahne and Matt Smith of Engel & Völkers Parry Sound. Currently listed for $9.8 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on November 16–19th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Whitestone pairs rustic simplicity with refined elegance in this lakefront estate. The estate’s views of Whitestone Lake are rivalled by its private sand beach frontage. The grounds offer over 31 acres and includes five ponds, trails for walking, hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. The main lodge features 13,000+ square feet of living space, including twelve private luxury suites, an owner’s residential wing, and self-contained condo. Hosting is easy with a full commercial kitchen and lakefront patio that can accommodate 50 or more. Top of the line finishes and all custom furnishings are included with sale. The estate can be utilized as a high-end luxury lodge or as a safe, environmentally sustainable, and secure family compound.

Additional features include fifteen bedrooms; sixteen full bathrooms; a clubhouse; an on-beach recreation building with indoor shuffleboard, a movie theatre, and fitness room; 32x42 foot barn filled with a loft above for additional storage. The property possesses significant dockage for personal watercrafts and floatplanes along with sustainable living features including 10,000 watts of solar, two industrial propane tanks, and a Generic Power Generator and battery backup. Some of the estate’s security features include road alarms, 16 video cameras. and a Telus ADT alarm system. Nearby Dunchurch offers convenient amenities and a small-town atmosphere. Toronto is only two and a half hours away by car, or travel by air to the Parry Sound Municipal Airport or Simcoe Executive Airport.

Whitestone Lake stretches out beyond the private beach of the estate, named for the snow-white outcropping of limestone that marks the intersection of the lake’s two main bodies. The Municipality of Whitestone offers outdoor recreation for every season across the lake’s shoreline. The countless lakes and rivers of the area are ideal for fishing, swimming, canoeing, and kayaking. Cooler weather paints the woodlands with the colors of fall and in winter miles of snowmobile trails reveal themselves. The hemlock and oak trees flanking the Whitestone Lake Recreational Trail make the 2-3 hour loop ideal for recreational hikes.

The Whitestone Resort, located at 406 Whitestone Lake Road, is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

