COVID-19 Daily Update 10-28-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 28, 2021, there are currently 7,532 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 63 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,409 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 51-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Upshur County, an 84-year old female from Tucker County, a 76-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 49-year old female from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, an 88-year old female from Tucker County, a 69-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, a 60-year old female from Mercer County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old female from Pendleton County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 65-year old female from Morgan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Braxton County, a 54-year old male from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Boone County, a 72-year old female from Preston County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year old male from Gilmer County, a 70-year old male from Boone County, a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Ohio County, a 36-year old male from Mercer County, a 54-year old male from Hampshire County, a 55-year old male from Harrison County, a 59-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, a 49-year old male from Monroe County, an 85-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 69-year old male from Randolph County, a 44-year old female from Braxton County, a 55-year old female from Ritchie County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 42-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, a 66-year old male from Wetzel County, a 54-year old female from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, a 72-year old male from Tyler County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old female from Gilmer County, a 70-year old female from Nicholas County, a 52-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old female from Jackson County, an 82-year old male from Lincoln County, a 75-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 50-year old male from Logan County, a 62-year old male from Marion County, and a 68-year old male from McDowell County. These deaths range from August through October 2021.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic and extend our sympathies to the families impacted,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, please schedule your COVID vaccine or booster today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (530), Boone (172), Braxton (36), Brooke (68), Cabell (318), Calhoun (44), Clay (32), Doddridge (101), Fayette (137), Gilmer (24), Grant (76), Greenbrier (102), Hampshire (82), Hancock (127), Hardy (85), Harrison (347), Jackson (92), Jefferson (115), Kanawha (661), Lewis (57), Lincoln (122), Logan (101), Marion (322), Marshall (88), Mason (56), McDowell (71), Mercer (210), Mineral (98), Mingo (141), Monongalia (649), Monroe (22), Morgan (61), Nicholas (156), Ohio (104), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (19), Preston (190), Putnam (299), Raleigh (370), Randolph (82), Ritchie (21), Roane (73), Summers (49), Taylor (122), Tucker (29), Tyler (15), Upshur (89), Wayne (101), Webster (49), Wetzel (84), Wirt (15), Wood (286), Wyoming (129). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Roane, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM - 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County

7:30 AM - 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, parking lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavillion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Fayette County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County

1:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (look for tent), 900 North Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Hardy County

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Dollar General (parking lot), 384 WV-65, Williamson, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

9:00 AM - 2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliff Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Pendleton County

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Roane County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Amma Senior Center, 3901 Amma Road, Amma, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street, parking lot at Operations Trailer, Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, United Methodist Church, 130 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County

7:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.