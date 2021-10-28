Demographic Factors Encourage Dental Bone Graft Substitute Markets Recovery Following COVID-19

Retrieved from: https://arrowheadoralsurgery.com/p/Dental-Implants-Glendale-AZ-Bone-Grafting-p15314.asp

COVID-19 severely affected the global DBGS market in 2020. However, as vaccines continue to be administered around the globe, the market is expected to return to pre-pandemic volumes by 2022.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm has released exclusive research on the global dental bone graft substitute (DBGS) and other biomaterials market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. Overall, the value of the global dental bone graft substitute market was heavily impacted by COVID-19 as the market drastically decreased in 2020. Moving forward, iData forecasts that increased consumer awareness, increased acceptance of dental membranes, and demographic factors will encourage significant recovery and growth by 2027.

According to iData's Global Reports for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials, the global market was estimated at $846 million in 2020. The 2020 market value experienced approximately a 27% decrease from the 2019 valuation, evidently indicating the global pandemics’ extreme effect on the market. Moving into 2021, the market is expected to rapidly increase before leveling off to more than double the current value by 2027. These reports include unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's reports include a separate analysis for dental bone graft substitutes and dental barrier membranes. The dental bone graft substitute market includes segments for allografts, xenografts and synthetic DBGS products. Additionally, the dental barrier membrane market includes segments for resorbable and non-resorbable products. Overall, demographic factors are a major driver of the global market. The rising global population generally supports most healthcare markets and, since tooth loss rates are highly correlated with age, the DBGS market is no exception.

Among the many competitors within these markets Geistlich, Zimmer Biomet, and ACE Surgical are the leaders followed by BioHorizons and Osteogenics Biomedical. There are a multitude of other competitors analyzed within these reports which have one or more products offered in this space. Geistlich was the leading competitor in the global DBGS and dental biomaterials market while also holding leading positions in a number of regions and sub-segments within those markets.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

