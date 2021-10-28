New airline - aha! to add nonstop flight to Spokane, Washington from Reno-Tahoe hub
EINPresswire.com/ -- aha!, powered by ExpressJet Airlines, announced today its nonstop service between Reno and Spokane, Washington beginning December 15, 2021. This new route will connect the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene metropolitan area with Reno, “The Biggest Little City in the World,” and the recreation and beauty of Lake Tahoe.
aha! will fly to Spokane International Airport three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. Spokane becomes the ninth western U.S. city served with nonstop flights from aha!’s hub and home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
“We are really excited to provide Inland Northwest residents the opportunity to take short trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of multiple airport stops and layovers,” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik. “aha!’s nonstop flight from Reno to Spokane (aka “Hooptown USA”) will also be a boon to incoming tourists, who will have more time to catch Gonzaga basketball, year-round festivals and events, and even walk the Spokane River Centennial Trail.”
Convenient Nonstop Flights = More Vacations and Trips
Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday departing Spokane International Airport at 4:35 p.m. PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 6:34 p.m. PT. The quick one hour and 59 minutes nonstop flight eliminates the need for time consuming connections at crowded hubs or a long drive. Nonstop flights give travelers more time for adventure and less time traveling making short, spontaneous vacations possible. Return flights will operate on the same days, departing Reno-Tahoe at 1:40 p.m. PT and arriving in Spokane at 3:39 p.m. PT.
“I want to thank aha! for making this investment in Spokane,” said Spokane Airport Board Chair Ezra Eckhardt. “Reno is a strategic market for business and leisure travelers in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene region, and this new service allows for a direct connection to the Intermountain West and the year-round entertainment and outdoor activities it offers.”
Special Introductory $49 Fares
aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way* until Dec.1, 2021. Book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center 775-439-0888.
In addition to Spokane, in the coming days aha! will begin nonstop service between Reno Tahoe International Airport and:
Medford/Ashland, Ore. (October 31, 2021)
Eugene/Springfield, Ore. (November 1, 2021)
Ontario/Los Angeles, Calif. (November 4, 2021)
Redmond/Bend, Ore. (November 5, 2021)
Eureka/Arcata, Calif. (November 9, 2021)
Fresno/Yosemite, Calif. (November 10, 2021)
About aha!
aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages.
Media Contact: (404-856-1601)
www.flyaha.com
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest.
Corporate Communications contact: 404-856-1600
www.expressjet.com
Introductory Fare Sale
*Introductory, limited time airfare prices are one-way and include taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Must be purchased by December 1, 2021 and travel completed by February 11, 2022. Travel dates and fares are limited. Note that additional fees apply for call center bookings, baggage, etc. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. See www.flyaha.com for full details of fare, restrictions, and charges.
