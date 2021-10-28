Fend Equipment Monitoring Devices Now FirstNet Ready® Delivering Reliable Communications Solutions for Public Safety
Fend’s IoT cybersecurity solution using one-way communication diodes is Certified and Approved for use on FirstNet.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fend Incorporated today announced that its data diode-enabled, cloud-based industrial IoT monitoring service is ready for use on FirstNet®.
Designed and built in the USA, Fend’s devices can transmit a stream of data points over ethernet, or connected with FirstNet services, to the Fend Cloud and point the data to analytics tools and third-party providers for remote equipment monitoring. Fend’s patented hardware is designed for the needs of industrial control systems, including critical infrastructure.
A data diode - also known as a one-way communication diode - is a device that allows information to travel in only one direction. The devices use light to physically send data one-way, providing system visibility while prohibiting malware, ransomware, and other attacks from breaching the network connection.
Fend’s Diodes stop 100% of remote network intruders using the power of optical isolation. Fend’s solution blocks threats and gives peace of mind without the need for security patches and or updates.
FirstNet, Built with AT&T, is a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It’s designed with and for first responders and public safety agencies, and extended community that could be called on to support them. This includes companies that perform mitigation, remediation, overhaul, clean-up and restoration and provisioning services required in an emergency or its aftermath.
Fend’s Diodes are now part of the FirstNet Embedded IoT Program, a program that allows for industry leading FirstNet Ready® devices to be combined with FirstNet service to create a single end-to-end solution. The bundled offering is available to FirstNet-eligible customers for a single monthly fee. Fend’s Diodes support access to the physically separate and dedicated FirstNet core and the Band 14 spectrum. FirstNet-eligible customers can feel confident that Fend’s FirstNet embedded solution will provide the necessary critical connectivity in a reliable, highly secure and cost-effective manner.
FirstNet embedded solutions go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Fend’s Diodes meet the highest standards for reliability, security and performance.
“Fend is focused on diode-enabled wireless solutions for critical infrastructure that utilize the power of FirstNet. Our combination of hardware and cloud-based equipment, monitoring services, and analytics solutions provide security for industrial applications and embedded systems serving utilities, governments, and first responders. Third-party testing has shown that Fend provides a high level of security for critical assets while enabling continuous device monitoring and operational awareness,” said Colin Dunn, CEO of Fend Incorporated.
Additional features of the Fend CE Data diode include battery backup, DDoS protection, tamper resistance, full optical isolation, field configurable, onboard encryption, designed for harsh environments and separate power supplies.
To learn more about Fend Diodes, go to fend.tech/products. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.
FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
About
Fend is a cybersecurity company based in Arlington, Virginia that provides protection for critical infrastructure and sensitive networks. Fend’s US-made products physically protect your connected equipment from cyberattack and ransomware. Data diodes were once reserved for the most critical of applications, like nuclear power and national security. Fend brings this technology to the masses with drastically improved usability and a fraction of the cost of previous generation technologies. You deserve to be safe from cyberattack.
