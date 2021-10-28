RE: US RT 7 - Ferrisburgh

Roadway is now open.

US Route 7 near the intersection with New Haven Rd in Ferrisburgh is reduced to one lane at this time due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays.

Please drive carefully.