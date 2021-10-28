Submit Release
RE: US RT 7 - Ferrisburgh

Roadway is now open.

 

From: Sheehan, Nicholas via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, October 28, 2021 7:05 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: US RT 7 - Ferrisburgh

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

US Route 7 near the intersection with New Haven Rd in Ferrisburgh is reduced to one lane at this time due to a motor vehicle accident. 

 

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time.  Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays.

  

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

