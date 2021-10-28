Talview Paradiso LMS Integration to Put Live Proctoring Inside the LMS
Talview LMS integration brings hiring, proctoring, and assessment solutions within the LMS. It provides a fairer environment during interviews, tests, & exams.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradiso eLearning announces that its Learning Management System now integrates with Talview to bring live proctoring in the flow of learning. Talview is a leading AI-powered live proctoring platform that automates screening during exams, tests, interviews, and certifications.
Talview is an end-to-end hiring and proctoring solution that unifies your processes to screen, interview, and assess top candidates and learners. By integrating with top ATSs, LMSs, HR technology, and assessment providers, the plug & play solution seamlessly automates the recruiting to certification process while your data flows easily between all your systems.
With the integration of Paradiso LMS with live proctoring, the users can give interviews and exams in a monitored environment. It helps to objectively assess users' skills and knowledge and provide a fair judgment that is verified and authentic. Talview LMS integration also brings several other benefits. It simplifies the process to screen, interview, and assess top talent, helps make equitable, data-driven talent decisions, is mobile-compatible, and complies with the world's best practices in hiring, proctoring, and assessment needs.
The Talview integration with Paradiso LMS provides flexibility, compliance, and accessible data flow between the two systems. It helps you make unbiased hiring decisions using AI-powered natural processing. In addition, Talview Paradiso LMS integration opens the opportunity for customers and clients to use the LMS proctoring for teaching, learning, training, examining, and certifying all at one place. Screening, video interviewing, online assessments, analytics, insights, and proctoring have made learning and examining more worthwhile and rewarding with the proctoring LMS.
"There are numerous benefits linked to the Talview LMS integration, such as having more defined workflows and unifying all processes with AI-powered intelligence. Proctoring, screening, interviewing, and processing the top learners while using the LMS has become much more convenient," said Mr. Sachin Chaudhari, the CEO of Paradiso eLearning.
Paradiso LMS is the best LMS in its category because it is easy to use and highly customizable. It has a very comprehensive set of features unlike any LMS in its category. Its features include eCommerce integration, extended enterprise, intelligent course recommendation engine, course catalog with 1000s of courses, competencies management, inbuilt video conferencing, course authoring, 100+ out-of-the-box integrations with ERP, CRM, CMS platforms, report builder, and many more. It is the most flexible and customizable training platform in the LMS industry due to its modular architecture. Paradiso support team does hand-holding of clients during and after implementation to improve your training initiatives.
