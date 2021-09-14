Paradiso wins Government LMS tender of EESL for supplying eLearning solutions

Paradiso LMS sets another milestone

Paradiso wins a 3-year contract with EESL and gets hired to configure, customize, commission, and maintain the government LMS as per EESL needs.

This order shows the rollout of LMS solutions is gaining momentum to meet training needs & complements the recent run of different industries for solutions for exploring opportunities in eLearning,” — said Mr. Sachin Chaudhari, the CEO of Paradiso eLearning