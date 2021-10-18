Paradiso LMS Now Integrates with Microsoft Teams to Bring Learning in the Flow of Work
Microsoft teams integration with the LMS brings easier collaboration and communication for effective eLearning, making the platform more flexible.
Microsoft Teams integration help to have effective workflows across organizations & providing a central hub for learning. Customers easily get enrolled, access courses, & collaborate with co-learners,”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradiso eLearning announces that its Learning Management System will now have a deeper integration with Microsoft Teams, a leading online collaboration platform for learning and communication in the flow of work.
— said Mr. Sachin Chaudhari, the CEO of Paradiso eLearning
A part of the Office 365 Suite, Microsoft Teams, helps organizations bring communication, knowledge, sharing, learning, and workplace insights in one place. It creates a hub for learning on the go in the flow of work. The Microsoft Teams LMS integration combines the flexibility and versatility of Paradiso LMS with the power of Microsoft Teams to bring people together to be great co-learners.
For example, the app can be accessed by users with single sign-on credentials. In addition, user enrollments will now be automatically synchronized between the two platforms. Also, with Microsoft teams integration with Paradiso LMS we will be able to create new channels per course or class and link back to the course homepage. Also, user access to different groups and channels can be restricted, allowing access to a specific group of learners.
The Microsoft Teams LMS integration brings deeper engagement and flexibility to learners. Learners can engage, collaborate and communicate for assignments and projects in groups. In addition, the LMS integration with Teams helps in getting feedback through groups and discussion forums. The most important feature that the Microsoft 365 Teams LMS integration brings is learning using video conferencing tools that make learning more interactive and immersive.
Paradiso LMS is the best LMS in its category because it is easy to use and highly customizable. It has a very comprehensive set of features unlike any LMS in its category. Its features include eCommerce integration, extended enterprise, intelligent course recommendation engine, course catalog with 1000s of courses, competencies management, inbuilt video conferencing, course authoring, 100+ out-of-the-box integrations with ERP, CRM, CMS platforms, report builder, and many more. It is the most flexible and customizable training platform in the LMS industry due to its modular architecture. Paradiso support team does hand-holding of clients during and after implementation to improve your training initiatives.
About Paradiso eLearning:
Paradiso eLearning (https://www.paradisosolutions.com) is redefining learning success by making learning accessible and flexible to create content, deliver training and improve business performance. Paradiso has served hundreds of clients and millions of users in the USA, the UK, India, and worldwide. Paradiso eLearning caters to many industries such as healthcare, education, retail, training, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, airline, non-profits, and government.
