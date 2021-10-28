Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Grows At Rate Of 21% Through 2021

Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the nutritional feed additives market is expected to grow from $8.27 billion in 2020 to $9.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1%. The rise in consumption of meat products is one of the driving factors for the nutrition feed additives market.

The nutritional feed additives market consists of sales of nutritional feed additives which are used to improve animals nutrition. Nutrition feed additives are an important portion of nutrition that enhance yield and quality of food. Nutrition feed additives improve the overall gut health, digestion process and appetite. This market includes companies that produce nutritional feed additives such as enzymes, antioxidants, acidifiers, probiotics, prebiotics and others.

Trends In The Global Nutritional Feed Additives Market

Feed additives manufacturers are investing in the R&D of organic feed additives as there is a growing demand for organic and natural feed products in the nutritional feed additives market. When compared to synthetic nutrition feed additives, organic feed additives have less side effects and also improves yield. Therefore, poultry farmers are switching to herbal nutrition feed additives. For instance, Agpulse Organics has come up with its herbal animal feed additive 'Govahnika-Biosheera' which is fed to cattle to increase milk productivity while maintaining the health of cattle and quality of milk.

Global Nutritional Feed Additives Market Segments:

The global nutritional feed additives market is further segmented:

By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect, Hypermarket / Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic

By Additive Type: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Flavors and Sweeteners, Pigments, Binders, Minera

By Form: Dry, Liquid, Others

By Geography: The global nutritional feed additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nutritional Feed Additives Market Organizations Covered: BASF SE, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

