The Abrahamic Business Circle host the "Let Money Talk" Investment Summit In Dubai

Investment Summit - The Abrahamic Business Circle

THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE is inviting you to its first-ever INVESTMENT SUMMIT 2021 "Let Money Talk" on the 08th of December 2021 at Taj Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the 1st year of the Business platform in Dubai, The Abrahamic Business Circle will host an over-the-top Investment Summit featuring startups, SMEs, Investors, and world leaders on December 8th.

The one-day summit will be held at the Taj Hotel in Business Bay, with business leaders from more than 56 countries, Government officials, and investment A-listers. It is the perfect place for business deals and opportunities. "We are expecting a day with high deal flows and MOUs signing; our members and attendees can showcase the very best of their companies." Said the founder and Chairman, Dr. Raphael Nagel

Through this summit, The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to connect investors with owners or startups projects. This strategic move will accelerate the recovery of different sectors and industries and restore consumer confidence after this unprecedented pandemic.

His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNWI), Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guest from Agriculture Sector.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who share the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.