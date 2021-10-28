Inside the incredible and encouraging South Sudan’s Pavilion in strategic partnership with The Abrahamic Business Circle

South Sudan Pavilion

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expo 2020 Dubai officially began on October 1, 2021. It’s set to be a grand six-month-long event with a whole host of pavilions to visit – 196 to be exact.

But it’s the South Sudan Pavilion in strategic partnership with The Abrahamic Business Circle, one of the most iconic ones; it’s a must-visit. This Pavilion was created to present a new perspective of this beautiful country, focusing on poetry, photography, and the millions of opportunities of the world’s youngest nation.

Upon visiting, guests will enter a white room with white books and white pictures in white frames hung on the wall to symbolize the story yet to be written. At only ten years old, this country pavilion showcases the accomplishments and challenges they’ve had to overcome throughout their journey.

Home of Africa’s second-largest animal migration, the white room is surrounded by a gallery of photos showcasing the country’s rich culture, history, and wildlife. Pictures of Elephants, buffalos, antelopes, baboons, and ostriches give you the feeling that you are in the heart of Africa.

The Abrahamic Business Circle, headed by H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel helps guests identify investment and business opportunities; this strategic partnership aims to bring business to the country besides donating all the profits of goods sold in the Pavilion to the education of the children of South Sudan.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is a UAE-based non-profit and non-government organization established in 2020 after officially signing the Abraham Accords. It involves high-profile individuals that share the same vision in fostering economic diplomacy through business and trade.

The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to build business relations across religion and culture between Jewish people, Israelis, and Arabs in the Middle East. Since the accords’ announcement, Nagel has approached several Business leaders worldwide interested in new business in Dubai and South Sudan across various sectors, including venture capital, tourism, real estate, health care, and trading.

About The Abramahic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle (“The Circle”) was initially formed from the idea of The Abrahamic Family House. Then later became a reality when it was founded in parallel with the signing of the Abraham Accords Agreement in September 2020 in Washington DC between Israel, UAE, and Bahrain.

They provide their members an opportunity to expand their global network of contacts and continue information about the markets to invest in.

