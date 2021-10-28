Submit Release
UPDATE: Press Release 21B5002659/Shooting Investigation-Addison VT

UPDATE: State Police were notified that at approximately 2317 hours, the victim in this matter was pronounced deceased at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

 

Detective Lieutenant Eric Albright

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road | Westminster, VT. 05346

802-722-4600 | 802-722-4691(fax)

eric.albright@vermont.gov

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

              

CASE#: 21B502659

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Adria Pickin                                  

STATION:  BCI Troop B-West, New Haven Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2021 approx. 1953 hrs

LOCATION:  Pleasant View Drive, Addison, VT

INCIDENT NATURE: Shooting, non-fatal

 

VICTIM: Name withheld pending further investigation 

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 10/27/2021 at approximately 1953 hours the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a subject with a gunshot wound at a residence on Pleasant View Drive in Addison. Emergency medical services with the Vergennes Area Rescue, Addison Fire Department and Life-Net (Ticonderoga NY) were dispatched and responded. Troopers with the Field Force Division responded initially and were later joined by Detectives with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. One adult male subject was transported by helicopter (Life-Net) to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with a suspected gunshot wound. This subject is currently listed in critical condition. The names of those involved are not currently being released. Initial investigation indicates the shooting was accidental/self-inflicted.

 

Detectives with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with members of the Field Force Division are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detectives at the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

At this time, there is no further information available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 

 

 

