Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of 20th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 2400 block of 20th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:50 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###