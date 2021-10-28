Eden Estates 3 BR Custom Built Home w/Shop/Garage in King George, VA Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Located in the desirable Eden Estates development of King George County, this well-built home has been immaculately maintained and can be immediately occupied.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of an Eden Estates 3 BR/2.5 BA custom built home w/detached shop/garage in King George, VA on Thursday, November 11 at 3 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“The owner has relocated to a more manageable living environment, and the family has entrusted us to market and sell this custom built one owner home to the HIGHEST BIDDER. Located in the desirable Eden Estates development of King George County, this well-built home has been immaculately maintained and can be immediately occupied,” said Nicholls. “With the wonderful location and quality construction, this is an incredible opportunity to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!”
“Located just off of Rt. 206 (Dahlgren Rd.), this wonderful home is within 4 miles of King George Elementary, Middle & High Schools. It is only 2 miles from Rt. 301, 9 miles from NSWC Dahlgren and a short drive to Fredericksburg and the Harry Nice Bridge into Maryland,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
“The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below,” noted Strauss.
Thursday, November 11 – 3PM -- 8237 Hickory Drive, King George, VA 22485
3 BR/2.5 BA custom-built one owner home on .66 +/- acre lot in the Eden Estates
• This move-in ready home measures 2,754 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); dining room; family room; den/library w/built-in book shelves; sunroom (heated & cooled); bonus room above the kitchen; and attic;
• Attached 2 car garage
• Oak wood flooring throughout the home
• Maintenance free rear deck
• Central AC; electric baseboard heat; propane gas logs
• Public water & private septic system (pumped in 2019); electric water heater
• Other features: crown molding; recessed lighting in family room & dining room; pocket doors in sunroom; central vac system; gutter guards; concrete driveway
• Detached 24'x24' garage/work shop w/concrete floor
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540/226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 226 1279
info@nichollsauction.com