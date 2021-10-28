St Johnsbury/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405286

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2021 @ 1446 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Street, Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Emergency Service, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Connor Lucas

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police responded to the report of a domestic assault that occurred in the town of Groton. State Police received the report Lucas had left the residence with a firearm and had just returned. Upon arrival Lucas was located without a firearm in the back yard of the residence. Investigation revealed Lucas had assaulted a family member, took a phone, not allow the call for help. Lucas was arrested and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. Lucas was issued conditions of release and a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court on the charges of Domestic Assault, Interference with Emergency Service, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/21 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

