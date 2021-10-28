St Johnsbury/ Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405286
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2021 @ 1446 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Street, Groton, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Emergency Service, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Connor Lucas
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police responded to the report of a domestic assault that occurred in the town of Groton. State Police received the report Lucas had left the residence with a firearm and had just returned. Upon arrival Lucas was located without a firearm in the back yard of the residence. Investigation revealed Lucas had assaulted a family member, took a phone, not allow the call for help. Lucas was arrested and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. Lucas was issued conditions of release and a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court on the charges of Domestic Assault, Interference with Emergency Service, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/21 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.