Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,734 in the last 365 days.

Priority Notice – Chapter 115, Part II Open for Second Comment Period for Three Specific Substantive Changes

The Certification and Higher Education Committee of the State Board of Education has completed a review of the 43 public comments received on the proposed Rule Chapter 115.  The State Board of Education has adopted revisions to the rule, including three substantive changes. Substantive changes require that the State Board provide 30 days of public comment. The topics included in changes are as follows:

  • Refined some of the grade spans
  • Reinstated the Adaptive Physical Education (APE) endorsement
  • Revised language per P.L.2021, Chapter 348, which requires that rules which used the term ‘hearing impaired’ be changed to ‘hard of hearing’

The three changes are highlighted in yellow within the newest version of Part II of Chapter 115.  You can find the proposed revisions at the following link; listed by chapter number: https://www.maine.gov/doe/about/laws/rulechangesThis is a targeted comment period for the changes named above. 

  • File: October 26, 2021
  • Post by Priority Notice: October 27, 2021 Public comments period begins with this notice
  • Post by Secretary of State: November 3, 2021
  • Comment Deadline: November 29, 2021 close of business.

Comments can be submitted until close of business November 29, 2021 to Jaci Holmes, 23 SHS, Augusta, Maine 04333, jaci.holmes@maine.gov , 207-831-3168

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Priority Notice – Chapter 115, Part II Open for Second Comment Period for Three Specific Substantive Changes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.