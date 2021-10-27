Priority Notice – Chapter 115, Part II Open for Second Comment Period for Three Specific Substantive Changes

The Certification and Higher Education Committee of the State Board of Education has completed a review of the 43 public comments received on the proposed Rule Chapter 115. The State Board of Education has adopted revisions to the rule, including three substantive changes. Substantive changes require that the State Board provide 30 days of public comment. The topics included in changes are as follows:

Refined some of the grade spans

Reinstated the Adaptive Physical Education (APE) endorsement

Revised language per P.L.2021, Chapter 348, which requires that rules which used the term ‘hearing impaired’ be changed to ‘hard of hearing’

The three changes are highlighted in yellow within the newest version of Part II of Chapter 115. You can find the proposed revisions at the following link; listed by chapter number: https://www.maine.gov/doe/about/laws/rulechanges. This is a targeted comment period for the changes named above.

File: October 26, 2021

October 26, 2021 Post by Priority Notice: October 27, 2021 Public comments period begins with this notice

October 27, 2021 Public comments period begins with this notice Post by Secretary of State: November 3, 2021

November 3, 2021 Comment Deadline: November 29, 2021 close of business.

Comments can be submitted until close of business November 29, 2021 to Jaci Holmes, 23 SHS, Augusta, Maine 04333, jaci.holmes@maine.gov , 207-831-3168