PRIORITY NOTICE: Filing of Proposed Chapter 33 Rules Governing Restraint and Seclusion, Targeted Rulemaking

As the result of the passing of Public Law Chapter 453 during the 130th legislature, statutory changes were made regarding restraint and seclusion of students, necessitating changes to Chapter 33 rules.

There are new definitions, prohibitions on unlawful restraint and seclusions, reporting requirements, and expectations for the provisions of technical assistance. These changes will require targeted revisions to ensure that the rule for restraint and seclusion procedures is in line with the statute. The new statutory provisions in the rule have been reflected in color citations as reference flags. The new proposed rule can be found, on the proposed rule page, listed in numeric order at: https://www.maine.gov/doe/about/laws/rulechanges

Timeline for Rulemaking for Chapter 33 – Major Substantive Proposed File: October 26, 2021 Post: November 3, 2021 Comment End: December 3, 2021 Hearing: November 22, 2021: 11AM – 12 PM Room 103 A,B Cross State Office Building, Augusta, Maine. Virtual attendance is encouraged, zoom information can be found, below. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89078251244?pwd=ZS9Tc2FaTVJIdXJ4WnhYYWhLbmVFZz09

Written comments may be submitted to Maine Department of Education Mental Health Specialist, Mr. Bear Shea, w.bear.shea@maine.gov , or 207-441-7404 on or before December 3, 2021.