Person of Interest Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Mozart Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the 2500 block of Mozart Place, Northwest.

approximately 12:00 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.