Beans.ai, the Most Advanced Last Mile Routing Platform on the Market, Formally Launches with $17 Million of Funding
Beans.ai improves more than 1 percent of all U.S. logistics deliveries
Only Beans.ai can safely and efficiently get emergency services, delivery drivers and more to the precise apartment within [a high-density] complex.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beans.ai, the logistics company that optimizes high density deliveries, today announced that it has raised $17 million to further scale its rapid growth. The funding comes as the company has facilitated more than 200 million total deliveries so far in 2021. The funding round was led by Saama Capital and Google veteran Amit Singhal, with participation from Venture Highway, Mubadala Capital and industry veterans Brian McClendon and Manik Gupta, among others.
— Nitin Gupta
Beans.ai’s revolutionary technology has provided the framework for the last mile of delivery. Through customized geospatial data, they provide specific navigation details of a journey to complex destinations. Beans.ai mapping solutions are innovating the major pain points that emergency service and delivery workers face daily. Offerings include:
-Beans Maps+: Hyper-accurate location information for apartments, condos, hospitals, and universities, along with access codes, parking locations, and other important information to access a destination.
-Beans Route: Logistics app and platform to simplify dispatch, improve operations, and manage driver schedules. Beans Route comes with pre-existing integrations for safety, fleet, telematics, and insurance management.
-Beans Optimize: A fast dynamic route planning engine that provides for unlimited customization in route sequencing, route planning, and assisted dispatch.
“We find it troubling that a pizza delivery can often get to someone’s apartment faster than a paramedic can,” said Nitin Gupta, co-founder and CEO. “Other mapping solutions can easily get you to the leasing office of an apartment complex, but only Beans.ai can safely and efficiently get emergency services, delivery drivers and more to the precise apartment within the complex.”
“Customer experience is critical for any company,” said Akash Agarwal, co-founder and chief business officer. “You could be a telecom operator, a food delivery service or a package delivery company, and chances are that over 20% of your customers are getting inconsistent service because they live in hard-to-find addresses where traditional maps and data services fail. We have solved that.”
Beans.ai serves transportation and delivery platforms like Uber Eats, FedEx Ground, OnTrac, and more than 200,000 couriers, carriers and messengers nationwide. It also provides its micro-mapping solutions to government and public safety agencies in California and Texas.
On average, delivery drivers using Beans.ai’s leading micro-mapping solution can make 20 percent more deliveries per hour, and companies who implement Beans.ai experience 15 percent less driver churn and drivers report 70 percent higher satisfaction. Beans.ai’s platform has mapped more than 65% of the U.S.
“Navigating the last mile of delivery is an incredibly complex problem to solve,” said Brian McClendon, CEO and co-founder of CVKey Project and formerly vice president at Google, where he built Google Earth, Google Maps, and similar applications. “By combining data collected from ground ops with machine learning algorithms, the Beans.ai team have introduced efficiency into logistics solutions that were previously unattainable.”
About Beans.ai
Beans.ai is a maps and routing company that creates hyper-accurate data for complex addresses and surrounding points of interest, including building entrances and stairwells, that prove critical in efficiently locating hard-to-find destinations. Access to Beans.ai’s data precisely navigates to the secondary address’s front door through a series of semantic waypoints. With over 10 million apartment units mapped, Beans.ai hosts the largest database of precise mapping locations in the United States. For additional information, please visit www.beans.ai.
