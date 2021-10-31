Key Housing Announces Movement to the Center with Focus on Santa Maria California Corporate Housing
Key Housing, provider of corporate housing in California cities including cities such as Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, announces a focus on Central California.
Fall is an incredible time in California, and we are driving attention to our Central California corporate housing partners with this news announcement.”NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service serving all of California including Central California communities such as Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, is proud to announce its featured listing for November 2021 to be located in the heart of Central California in Santa Maria. The newly announced featured listing is the Cassia Apartments at 333 East Enos Drive, Santa Maria, California.
— Bob Lee
“Fall is an incredible time in California, and we are driving attention to our Central California corporate housing partners with this news announcement,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “Our experts selected the Cassia Apartments for our November featured listing as a best-in-class corporate housing complex for Santa Barbara county."
To browse the listing, visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/cassia-apartments/. That URL allows interested persons who may be searching for corporate housing in Santa Maria to browse the listing and see the incredible amenities. The complex offers corporate housing opportunities with spacious one and two-bedroom floorplans complete with gourmet kitchens, frost-free refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, ample cabinet and counter spaces, full-size washer/dryer hookups, private patio/balconies, large closets, and much more. After a hard day at work in Santa Barbara county, corporate travelers can relax in the warm whirlpool spa or take a refreshing swim in the sparkling pool. The Santa Maria apartments are within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. They are also conveniently located near parks, schools, Highway 101 and Vandenberg Air Force Base. Second, persons who want to browse not just the announced, featured listing for Santa Maria but all Santa Maria properties can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/santa-maria/. And to bring the focus a bit higher they can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/central-coast/, which is a compilation of Central California's top-rated corporate housing listings.
THE NEXT STEP: WORKING WITH A HOUSING EXPERT
Here is background on this release. Business travelers are flocking back to California as the economy re-opens. Many are going to the key areas of Silicon Valley in Northern California and the megalopolis of Los Angeles, but a few lucky corporate travelers are going to the Central Coast. By highlighting the "Cassia Apartments" as the featured listing for November, the experts at Key Housing are helping these travelers find hard-to-find corporate housing not just in Santa Maria but also in Santa Barbara, two economic communities in California that are true gems.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
