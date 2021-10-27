October 27 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Reminds Voters to Get Election Information from Trusted Sources

Denver, October 27, 2021 - With the Coordinated Election underway, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is reminding voters to be aware of election disinformation and make sure to get election information from trusted sources.

“While Coloradans are making their voices heard, it’s important to ensure they get accurate election information,” said Secretary Griswold. “Coloradans can contact their county clerks, the Secretary of State, or visit GoVoteColorado.gov for accurate election information.”

For information on voter registration, drop boxes, and Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs), voters can go to www.GoVoteColorado.gov. There are 405 drop boxes and 147 VSPCs available statewide for Colorado voters. To find the nearest drop box or VSPC, voters can use a search tool located on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website. If voters have questions they can also contact their local county clerk.

When polls close on November 2 at 7 p.m., counties will begin uploading results to the state’s centralized Election Night Reporting system. Those results are then posted on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, including on the home page and www.GoVoteColorado.gov. Counties may post results to their websites, but are not required to do so. Note that if a court extends polling hours in any county, results will not be posted by the Secretary of State’s Office until polls are closed in every county.

Voted ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on November 2.

For more information on how to counter election disinformation, please visit the Colorado Department of State’s Election Integrity and Security resource center.