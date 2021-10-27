NDDOT seeks applications in long combination vehicle pilot study

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is advancing the 2021 legislative initiative to study the impact of longer trucks on North Dakota roadways. Applications to gather input on potential routes and truck configurations for the Senate Bill (SB) 2026 Long Combination Vehicle (LCV) pilot study are being solicited from the transportation industry. Deadline for submitting applications is November 30, 2021.

A long combination vehicle is a tractor-trailer combination with two or more trailers. The NDDOT is considering truck cargo carrying lengths of up to approximately 130 feet. Currently, the longest cargo carrying length allowed for multiple trailer loads is 100 feet.

As a result of SB 2026, the NDDOT has been working with an advisory committee to develop a strategy for advancing the pilot study. The committee is made up of state agencies and motor carrier interest groups from across North Dakota.

“This is a great opportunity to work with our transportation partners and learn more about the long combination vehicle impact on the state highway system,” said Mike Kisse, Maintenance Assistant Division Engineer. “This legislation has the potential to benefit the North Dakota economy and the pilot program will collect data to help policy and decision makers determine the long-term feasibility of the new truck configurations.”

Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute (UGPTI) is assisting the NDDOT with the study and will document public safety, economic and infrastructure impacts as longer, and potentially heavier trucks may affect bridges and intersections differently than traditional loads.

Individuals from the transportation industry are encouraged to visit the LCV pilot study website at https://www.dot.nd.gov/lcv/ to find the application, as well as more information on truck routes and detailed longer truck configurations.

NDDOT will review the proposed routes and potential truck configurations to determine if there are any bridge or intersection concerns, along with determining if there are any additional issues with turning movements or the inability for cars to pass the longer trucks. NDDOT will report findings to the legislature by August 1, 2022.

For more information about the LCV pilot study, visit https://www.dot.nd.gov/lcv/