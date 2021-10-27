IUB Sets 37 Public Informational Meetings for Proposed Navigator Pipeline

Meetings scheduled in 36 counties to inform landowners of project

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) has issued a letter approving dates and locations for a series of public informational meetings to inform landowners in 36 Iowa counties about a proposed large-scale carbon capture pipeline by Midwest-based Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC. Navigator filed its request for the meeting dates with the IUB on October 19 and 26, 2021, in Docket No. HLP-2021-0003 .

The pipeline is proposed to span approximately 1,300 miles across five states, including Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Navigator’s pipeline system would capture carbon dioxide at local facilities, convert it to liquid form, and transfer the liquefied carbon dioxide to a permanent underground sequestration site in Illinois.

The proposed project is classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline, which is governed by Iowa Code chapter 479B and the IUB’s administrative rules at 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 13 . Links to Iowa Code and the IUB’s rules are available on the IUB’s website under “Board Activity” in the navigation menu.

Under Iowa Code chapter 479B, the pipeline company is required to hold informational meetings in each county in which real property or property rights would be affected, and the meetings are to be conducted at least 30 days prior to the company filing a petition for a new pipeline permit. The pipeline company will provide notice of the informational meetings to each landowner affected by the proposed pipeline and each person in possession of or residing on the property.

The IUB has scheduled a virtual meeting in addition to the in-person meetings in each affected county and has approved the following schedule of public informational meetings:

Lyon County: November 29, noon – Forster Community Center, 404 First Ave., Rock Rapids

Plymouth County: November 29, 6 p.m. – Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 275 12th St. S.E., Le Mars

Cherokee County: November 30, noon – Aurelia Community Center, 235 Main St., Aurelia

Woodbury County: November 30, 6 p.m. – Sioux City Convention Center (Rooms A & B), 801 Fourth St., Sioux City

O’Brien County: December 1, noon – Crossroads Pavilion Event Center (Great Hall), 301 34th Ave., Sheldon

Osceola County: December 1, 6 p.m. – 9th Street Center, 418 Ninth St., Sibley

Dickinson County: December 2, noon – Dickinson County Community Center, 1602 15th St., Spirit Lake

Emmet County: December 2, 6 p.m. – VFW Hall, 314 S. First St., Estherville

Kossuth County: December 3, noon – Eagle Center (banquet room), 401 Smith St., Lakota

Delaware County: December 6, noon – The Gathering Place, 1711 N. Second St., Manchester

Linn County: December 6, 6 p.m. – Veterans Memorial Building (coliseum), 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids

Clinton County: December 7, noon – Wild Rose Convention Center & Ballroom, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton

Cedar County: December 7, 6 p.m. – Cedar County Fairgrounds (Matthews Building), 220th Street, Tipton

Des Moines County: December 8, noon – LOFT Events, 416 Jefferson St., Burlington

Lee County: December 8, 6 p.m. – Small Grand Things, 1903 West Point Road, West Point

Van Buren County: December 9, noon – Bonaparte Opera House, 614 First St., Bonaparte

Jefferson County: December 9, 6 p.m. – The Walton Club, 2265 Walton Lake Road, Fairfield

Wapello County: December 10, noon – Bridge View Center (conference rooms), 102 Church St., Ottumwa

Clay County: December 13, noon – Clay County Regional Events Center, 800 W. 18th St., Spencer

Buena Vista County: December 13, 6 p.m. – Alta Community Center, 28 N. Lake St., Alta

Pocahontas County: December 14, noon – Rolfe Community Center, 319 Garfield St., Rolfe

Webster County: December 14, 6 p.m. – Best Western Starlite Village, 1518 Third Ave. N.W., Fort Dodge

Hamilton County: December 15, noon – Briggs Woods Conference Center (Van Diest Supply Co. meeting room), 2501 Briggs Woods Trail, Webster City

Hardin County: December 15, 6 p.m. – Ellsworth Community College (auditorium), 1100 College Ave., Iowa Falls

Franklin County: December 16, noon – Franklin County Convention Center, 1008 Central Ave. W., Hampton

Butler County: December 16, 6 p.m. – Greene Community Center, 204 W. South St., Greene

Floyd County: December 17, noon – Floyd County Fairgrounds (Youth Enrichment Center), 2516 Seven Mile Road, Charles City

Benton County: January 3, noon – Norway Community Center, 210 South St., Norway

Iowa County: January 3, 6 p.m. – Price Creek Event Center, 4709 220th Trail, Amana

Keokuk County: January 4, noon – Sigourney Public Library, 720 E. Jackson St., Sigourney

Poweshiek County: January 4, 6 p.m. – Grinnell College (Joe Rosenfield Center), 1115 8th Ave., Grinnell

Mahaska County: January 5, noon – George Daily Community Auditorium, 1800 N. Third St #2, Oskaloosa

Jasper County: January 5, 6 p.m. – DMACC Newton Campus (Conference Center auditorium), 600 N. Second Ave. W., Newton

Story County: January 6, noon – Gateway Hotel & Conference Center (Prairie Ballroom), 2100 Green Hills Drive, Ames

Boone County: January 6, 6 p.m. – DMACC Boone Campus (auditorium), 1125 Hancock Drive, Boone

Polk County: January 7, noon – Iowa State Fairgrounds (Oman Family Youth Inn), 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

Virtual meeting: January 19, 6 p.m.

The January 19, 2022 virtual meeting will be conducted at the IUB’s Hearing Room and available by remote access. Details and virtual registration information for that meeting will be posted on the IUB’s online hearing and meeting calendar . Information about the proposed pipeline project also will be available on the IUB's website, iub.iowa.gov.

Written comments or objections to the proposed pipeline can be filed electronically using the IUB’s Open Docket Comment Form , by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov , or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Attn: Docket No. HLP-2021-0003, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319.

To review documents filed in this docket, click on Docket No. HLP-2021-0003 to visit the IUB’s electronic filing system. For assistance with electronic filing of comments, visit the IUB webpage How to Make a Filing with the Board or call the IUB IT support team at (515) 725-7337.