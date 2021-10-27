FIN Compliance partners with Glacier Cybersecurity to boost investment manager data security and monitoring practices

Company Logo

The collaboration provides support for firms with its technology onboarding, data security, or digital transformation processes.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Glacier Cybersecurity to plan, build and implement outsourced data security support into their SEC, state, and FINRA compliance programs.

Among the services to include: Risk Assessment, audit preparation, data security training, data Policy Dev, Dark Web Monitoring, Vendor Due Diligence, and Digital Asset Security frameworks.

"With brokerages, like Charles Schwab, requiring investment advisors (who use its custodial platform) to have cybersecurity insurance, we thought this was a good time to bring on additional expertise" - Cory Roberson, Founder of FIN Compliance.

About Glacier Cybersecurity: For over a decade, our team has worked with and guided hundreds of businesses in over twenty countries with cybersecurity services.

“While we’ve partnered with billion-dollar organizations, we’ve chosen to develop a product line that really focuses on the SMB space. We’re intimately familiar with this market and we’ve seen first-hand how underserved their cybersecurity needs are. All companies deserve to have cybersecurity leadership, no matter how large they are.” * Jeff Wilson, Founder of Glacier Cybersecurity.

Our goal is simple: We want to help you understand your risk, how your company compares to cybersecurity best practices and assist in the development of a comprehensive roadmap that fits your business's risk tolerance, budget and vision.

Glacier was founded by Jeff Wilson, a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO)

Please visit https://glaciercybersecurity.com/ for more information.

Compliance for digital transformation

About FIN Compliance: FIN Compliance provides compliance, consulting, and business management solutions to assist firms in the investment industry to achieve its goals. For nearly a decade, with its roots in investment advisor (RIA) Compliance, the group also works with insurance agents, registered representatives, and fintech entrepreneurs within the securities industry.

FIN Compliance primes itself as a regulatory and emerging digital asset technology resource to support the lifecycle of firms, such as investment advisors, private funds, mutual funds, and brokers in managing its regulatory requirements.

For more information, please visit https://FINCompliance.io.