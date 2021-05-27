FIN Compliance explores growth of inclusive internship & hiring initiatives in investment industry with BLX Internship

FIN Compliance + BLX

The alignment supports a conduit for the nex-generation of talent in the investment industry

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES , May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIN Compliance joins with BLX Internship to support a pipeline of African American, Latino, and other persons of color into leadership positions within the financial services, fintech, and wealth management industries.

"We work with a broad pool of business owners and we hope to see more diversity reflected in the next generation of talent." - Cory Roberson. Founder of FIN Compliance.

About FIN Compliance

FIN Compliance provides compliance, consulting, and business management solutions to assist firms in the investment industry to achieve its goals. For nearly a decade, with its roots in investment advisor (RIA) Compliance, the group also works with insurance agents, registered representatives, and fintech entrepreneurs within the securities industry. The impact-driven organization uses its compliance roots to support mission-driven principles for business owners.

About BLX Internship

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, and in the spirit of the Black Lives Matter movement, the BLatinX Internship Program (BLX) was born. Its goal is to provide an opportunity for aspiring Black and Latinx financial planners to obtain an internship at a fee-only financial planning firm.

The financial planning industry is woefully underrepresented from a diversity standpoint.

In fact, 73% of Certified Financial Planners (CFP) are white males. According to the CFP Board and the US Census Bureau, only 3.8% of Certified Financial Planner professionals are Black or Latinx, while those populations make up 31.9% of the U.S population. It is projected that by 2045, the United States population will make up a majority of persons of color.

“This (diversity) is the future of our profession and we believe that in order to move the financial planning profession forward, we must be more representative of the population of our country.” – Shawn Tydlaska, Co-Founder of BLX and Ballast Point Financial Planning

To stay up to date on the BLX Internship program, please sign up for their newsletter on their website. www.blxinternship.org

Compliance for the digitized age

FIN Compliance primes itself as a regulatory resource to support the lifecycle of firms, such as investment advisors, private funds, mutual funds, brokers, and Fintech’s in managing its compliance requirements.

For more information, please visit https://FINCompliance.io.

Media Contact

FIN Compliance

Cory Roberson

2950 Buskirk Avenue, Suite #300, Walnut Creek, CA 94597

650-305-2688

cory@FINcompliance.io

https://FINCompliance.io

https://fincompliance.io/Home/WhoWeAre

https://lnkd.in/gmiXtHC ###