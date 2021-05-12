FIN Compliance taps its partners to engage the Next Generation of Virtual Financial Practitioners.

FIN Compliance + WIN Collective WIN Collective FIN Compliance Founder Cory Roberson

FIN Compliance’s collaboration to address remote working for firm’s and their staff.

We at FIN Compliance, along with our partners, exist to support growth in remote working as it evolves for firms due to the pandemic” — Founder, Cory Roberson

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIN Compliance, along with its partners Atlas Park and Elite Viviant, are on a mission to support virtual practices in light of the pandemic.

The future of work is here as the rise of virtual offices continues to alter the operations for many investment advisors – a trend already taking place in tech with firms such as Coinbase opting to eliminate its official headquarters.

What’s next for investment management and remote working?

According to a 2021 Deloitte study on Investment Management practices, many firms are investing heavily in cloud-based and security technology in an effort to support remote working for its staff - a win for those who struggled to balance work commutes and family time.

Collaborations and More.

WIN Collective is committed to supporting practitioners with success in their entrepreneurship journey while addressing virtual capabilities for their practices.

FIN Compliance provides compliance, consulting, and business management solutions to help the investment industry achieve its compliance and business goals. It primes itself a regulatory resource that supports the lifecycle of firms that include investment advisors, private funds, mutual funds, and brokers. Founded by Cory Roberson in 2012, the firm served more than 180+ firms.

Atlas Park Consulting helps Financial Advisors and Independent Advisory Firms build best practices as a ‘way of doing business’ as opposed to a dysfunctional ‘fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants’ method of running a practice. Founder Cameo Roberson, with the launch of Atlas park in 2018, assists over 30+ US investment advisory firms with the development of 1000+ workflows. She works with business owners that are struggling to manage their small operations, find time to focus on goals, and avoid the burdens of getting pulled in a million directions.

To position owners for growth, she's created a 5-step roadmap that shows firms how to get task completed properly by having systems in place. Atlas Park and Cameo help its clients to clarify their business vision, organize operations, escape burnout, and save time! Cameo is also an editorial contributor for US News & World Report, FA Practice Management column and Atlas Park is a preferred coaching vendor within the Morgan Stanley network.

Elite Vivant is a boutique agency that strategizes and grows the online presence of brands and thought leaders. Our team, led by Founder Latifah Abdur, supports the goals of our clients and integrates the best of web design, workflow optimization, and digital marketing to build brand awareness and overall growth for our clients no matter the success, size, or stage of the company.

Latifah’s mission is to propel businesses and entrepreneurs into the digital stratosphere. Integrating creative visuals with effective strategies to accelerate endeavors in Brand Development, Digital Marketing, Personal Branding, and Optimizing Business Operations and Networks.

FIN Compliance Affiliate/Partner Program

FIN Compliance works with a group of professionals, consultants, and other tech vendors, with expertise in fields such as crowdfunding, estate planning, automations, tech support, accounting, marketing, etc. Contact us to inquire about our affiliate/partner programs.

For more information, please visit https://FINCompliance.io.

