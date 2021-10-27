Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster to Make Major Infrastructure Announcement

COLUMBIA, S.C.  Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by representatives from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, the Municipal Association of South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and members of the General Assembly for a press conference to announce a major rural infrastructure funding proposal through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), tomorrow, Thursday, October 28, at 1:30 PM

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, Municipal Association of South Carolina, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, members of the General Assembly, local leaders

WHAT: Major rural infrastructure announcement 

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, October 28 at 1:30 PM

WHERE: Great Falls Town Hall, 810 Dearborn Street, Great Falls, S.C.

