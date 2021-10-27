Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Hosts Annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Friday, October 29 at Dealership
Sindy Ortiz, David Ortiz and David Meraz of Street Volkswagen welcome guests at their 2019 Trunk-Or-Treat.
Street Volkswagen will host its annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Friday, October 29th, at the dealership for parents to take their kids to a safe and friendly event.
This year we’re doubling up on candy because we didn’t get the chance to do this event last year. So bring your kids and be ready for a lot of fun.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo will celebrate Halloween a little early this year to accommodate the holiday’s Sunday date this year. The company will host its annual free Trunk-Or-Treat on Friday, October 29, 2021, starting at 4pm at the dealership.
— John Luciano, Owner/GM of Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
“We are excited to bring back our annual Trunk-Or-Treat event this year,” John Luciano, Owner & General Manager at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo said. “We love doing this friendly and fun event for our community because it allows parents to bring their kids to an indoor safe and friendly atmosphere.”
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo employees dress up and decorate the showroom’s vehicles and various spots throughout the showroom and allow kids to ‘trick-or-treat’ for candy.
“This year we’re doubling up on candy because we didn’t get the chance to do this event last year,” Luciano said. “So bring your kids and be ready for a lot of fun.”
Trunk-Or-Treat starts at 4pm at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo and will last until the candy runs out.
For more information about Street Volkswagen of Amarillo, visit the dealership at 5000 South Soncy in Amarillo, Texas. To chat with a live representative, visit www.streetvw.com or call 806-350-8999 to speak with someone directly.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations.
David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
email us here