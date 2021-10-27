Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Hosts Annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Friday, October 29 at Dealership

Sindy Ortiz, David Ortiz and David Meraz of Street Volkswagen welcome guests at their 2019 Trunk-Or-Treat. John Luciano and David Ortiz celebrate Halloween in 2019 at the Trunk-Or-Treat event. Jerry Ripley of Street Volkswagen hands out treats to guests at the 2019 Trunk-Or-Treat event. Cassie Owens decorates a Volkswagen Tiguan inside the showroom at the Trunk-Or-Treat event in 2019.

Street Volkswagen will host its annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Friday, October 29th, at the dealership for parents to take their kids to a safe and friendly event.

This year we’re doubling up on candy because we didn’t get the chance to do this event last year. So bring your kids and be ready for a lot of fun.” — John Luciano, Owner/GM of Street Volkswagen of Amarillo