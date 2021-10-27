Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,694 in the last 365 days.

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Hosts Annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Friday, October 29 at Dealership

Sindy Ortiz, David Ortiz and David Meraz of Street Volkswagen welcome guests at their 2019 Trunk-Or-Treat.

John Luciano and David Ortiz celebrate Halloween in 2019 at the Trunk-Or-Treat event.

Jerry Ripley of Street Volkswagen hands out treats to guests at the 2019 Trunk-Or-Treat event.

Cassie Owens decorates a Volkswagen Tiguan inside the showroom at the Trunk-Or-Treat event in 2019.

Street Volkswagen will host its annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Friday, October 29th, at the dealership for parents to take their kids to a safe and friendly event.

This year we’re doubling up on candy because we didn’t get the chance to do this event last year. So bring your kids and be ready for a lot of fun.”
— John Luciano, Owner/GM of Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo will celebrate Halloween a little early this year to accommodate the holiday’s Sunday date this year. The company will host its annual free Trunk-Or-Treat on Friday, October 29, 2021, starting at 4pm at the dealership.

“We are excited to bring back our annual Trunk-Or-Treat event this year,” John Luciano, Owner & General Manager at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo said. “We love doing this friendly and fun event for our community because it allows parents to bring their kids to an indoor safe and friendly atmosphere.”

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo employees dress up and decorate the showroom’s vehicles and various spots throughout the showroom and allow kids to ‘trick-or-treat’ for candy.

“This year we’re doubling up on candy because we didn’t get the chance to do this event last year,” Luciano said. “So bring your kids and be ready for a lot of fun.”

Trunk-Or-Treat starts at 4pm at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo and will last until the candy runs out.

For more information about Street Volkswagen of Amarillo, visit the dealership at 5000 South Soncy in Amarillo, Texas. To chat with a live representative, visit www.streetvw.com or call 806-350-8999 to speak with someone directly.

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations.

David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
email us here

You just read:

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Hosts Annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Friday, October 29 at Dealership

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.