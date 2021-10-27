November trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

As you head out for some hunting this fall, don’t forget your fishing pole! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing 9,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout to two locations during November. This is in addition to over 210,000 fish already released this fall to various fisheries in this part of the state. Now, that’s quite the fish story!

Location Week to be Stocked Number of Trout

McTucker Pond Nov. 1 - 5 1000

Snake River (at Shelley) Nov. 1 - 5 8000

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

For previous stocking records, check out Fish Stocking and Schedules | Idaho Fish and Game.