Asbury University Announces Tuition Guarantee for Kentucky Pell Grant-Awarded Students
The Asbury Promise for KY Students provides full tuition award for eligible in-state Pell Grant-awarded students
At Asbury University, we recognize that the quality and value of an Asbury Education needs to be affordable and attainable for all students who wish to attend.”WILMORE, KY, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asbury University is committed to making Christian higher education possible for all Kentucky students who desire a private, Christian college degree, regardless of their economic situation. Starting Fall 2022, Asbury will guarantee 100% tuition coverage for any first-time freshmen students from Kentucky who receive federal Pell Grant assistance and have a minimum of a 3.0 high school GPA.
— Asbury University Provost Timothy T Wooster, Ph.D.
“At Asbury University we recognize that the quality and value of an Asbury Education, while worth a reasonable level of financial sacrifice, also needs to be affordable and attainable for all students who wish to attend. I am pleased to announce the Asbury Promise tuition guarantee as a step toward extending the Asbury Mission,” said Asbury University Provost Timothy T Wooster, Ph.D.
This tuition guarantee is renewable for up to three years and covers eight academic semesters in total. The tuition award does not include room and board. Asbury’s room and board fees are some of the most affordable in Kentucky.
To be considered for this award, students must meet the following requirements:
- Applied and Admitted to Asbury University as a first-time, full-time freshman
- Submitted an official high school transcript from a Kentucky public or private high school or home school
- Minimum 3.0 high school cumulative GPA
- Be a PELL Grant recipient
- Be a KY resident
- Be enrolled full time in Asbury University's traditional on-campus program
- File the FAFSA each year and remain Pell Grant eligible each year of enrollment at AU
- Remain in continuous full-time enrollment status.
- Maintain good academic standing.
The Asbury Promise for KY Students tuition guarantee is awarded after all available federal grants & aid, KY state grants & aid, and tuition based institutional scholarships have been awarded, up to 100% of the cost of tuition only. The Asbury Promise money will be the last dollar added to tuition.
Room, board, student fees, course related fees, textbooks and other non-tuition costs are not covered by this award or other institutional aid.
For more information on eligibility and awarding parameters, please visit asbury.edu/kypromise.
