Performance Physical Therapy Introduces StretchPlex, an Innovative New Wellness Service

Stretchplex, a new service offering from Performance Physical Therapy, "is wellness you can really feel."

HOCKESSIN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Physical Therapy (PPT) has announced a unique wellness service called StretchPlex, a new addition to their three-office physical therapy operation.

Located in its own building in Hockessin, the StretchPlex studio opened its doors last week.

“Stretchplex is wellness you can really feel,” says Steve Rapposelli, co-founder and CEO of Performance Physical Therapy. “We’re talking about everything from therapeutic and healing massages to individualized stretching programs and personal training, compression boots, and percussion guns. These services will improve a customer’s quality of life by boosting their physical strength and flexibility.”

StretchPlex is available through a membership where customers can choose services a la carte, in a bundle, or via subscription, which delivers the best value.

“We want the public to know that we welcome walk-ins and do recommend to customers that they make an appointment,” adds Rapposelli. “StretchPlex was designed for active adults wanting to improve their range of motion, reduce muscle tension, increase strength and improve balance,” says John Bradley, co-founder and president of Performance Physical Therapy “After the stress of the last 18 months, there’s a renewed focus on individual wellness. People are playing a more purposeful role in their own health. We did the research – there’s a need for wellness services for active adults who want to feel better and optimize their health. StretchPlex delivers exactly that.”

StretchPlex services include:

• Stretch-N-Go: A full body stretch for tight and achy muscles

• Personal training: Strength, balance and cardio training that will help you reach your fitness goals

• Rejuvassage: A combination of stretching, percussion gun therapy and compression therapy that will completely rejuvenate your body!

Stretchplex Body Coaches have varied backgrounds in health sciences, as well as certifications in massage, stretching and/or personal training, but they all specialize in one thing – YOU!

“Our goal with StretchPlex is to help people feel more flexible, have less pain, and move easier in their lives so they can do all the things they love doing,” says Matt Phifer, wellness director at Performance Physical Therapy. “This will help reduce our customers’ stress levels and improve their quality of life. StretchPlex services are performed in a safe, positive, clean environment, and we promise a 5-star customer experience.”

For more on StretchPlex, contact https://pptandfitness.com/what-is-stretchplex/