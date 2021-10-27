NAI Legacy Acquires Five Properties from Stablewood Properties for $20.5M
Net Leased Essential Retail PortfolioBLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy closes on the purchase of five properties from Stablewood Properties. NAI Legacy acquired the portfolio from Stablewood, due to their optimized offerings, and prior work and due diligence for each property. The properties were diversified by tenant, location, and lease term to create a low-risk solution for investors and will be placed in a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) portfolio.
Spencer Lund, the Senior Vice President of Investments said, “Stablewood Properties couples institutional real estate knowledge with advanced analytics and technological expertise to produce superior investment offerings.” NAI Legacy seeks to provide diversified and low-risk offerings with reasonable returns, and Stablewood was able to provide properties that met this criteria.
Stablewood was referred to NAI Legacy by Christopher Haas, the Senior Vice President of Brokerage Services, who said “NAI’s opportunity derived from one of my past transaction broker relationships with Carlos Lopez at Hanley Investments, Newport Beach, CA which emphasizes the importance of staying connected after closing with the brokerage community.”
The five properties acquired are a CVS Pharmacy in Florida, a 7-Eleven in Colorado, a Sherwin-Williams in Missouri, an Advance Auto Parts in Florida, and a Tractor Supply Company in Pennsylvania. These properties will be placed into a DST which often meets the demand for 1031 Investors. This will be NAI Legacy’s fourth DST within the last 30 days, making NAI Legacy a leading company offering tax advanced solutions.
About NAI Legacy
Coupling the latest technology with a traditional emphasis on customer service, the NAI Legacy team provides strategic guidance, administrative support, and brokerage services for properties totaling nearly 2,500,000 square feet. With business lines including property management, traditional sales and leasing services, and 1031 tax-deferred exchange solutions. NAI Legacy is adept at navigating all aspects of quality commercial real estate assignments.
