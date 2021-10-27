PRESS EVENT: International Academy of Collaborative Professionals to Hold Press Conference in San Diego
EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Press Conference Discussing IACP Forum, Collaborative Divorce Day and Divorce with Respect Week. Collaborative Divorce is a no court option for divorce that better for families and those seeking to keep their divorce private.
When: October 29,2021 at 2pm PDT
Where: Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 9210
Why: The International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP) will hold its 22nd Annual Networking and Educational Forum, the largest gathering of Collaborative Divorce professionals in the world. This also conference marks the return of in-person international conferences to San Diego.
Attendees will benefit from the wisdom of international speakers including Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu, Race and Gender Activist, and Caroline Casey, Founder of Coyote Network News.
The Forum will include Collaborative Divorce Day on October 30, 2021. Collaborative Divorce Day has been proclaimed and recognized throughout numerous cities in the state of California. This event kicks off Collaborative Practice California’s Divorce with Respect Week in California, from October 30 – November 5, 2021.
Press Event Participants:
• Anne Lucas, IACP President, mental health professional, and divorce coach in Kirkland, Washington.
• Kimberly Madigan from Madigan Lewis in San Mateo, CA. President of Collaborative Practice California.
• Cheryl Panther, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst in Nashville, Tennessee.
• Leslee Ryland, Collaborative Divorce Attorney in San Diego, California,
• Additional professionals from Collaborative Practice San Diego.
• Beth Proudfoot a former Collaborative Divorce client.
• Tanya Prioste, Collaborative Divorce Attorney in Palo Alto, California and Past President of CPCAL
Participants will be available for one-on-one interviews
Tim Crouch
