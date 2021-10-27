Recruiting Efforts For State Police Underway With Increased Starting Pay

October 27, 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively recruiting motivated young men and women to join one of the most prestigious law enforcement agencies in the state with an increased starting pay.

The Maryland State Police announces a salary increase for newly hired troopers as many law enforcement agencies around the country work to recruit qualified applicants. Effective January 1, 2022 the state will increase the starting pay of trooper candidates from $35,000 to $51,000.

Salary upon successful completion of the Maryland State Police Academy will be $55,704 per year. Upon graduation candidates with verifiable prior law enforcement experience will be eligible for advanced placement on the Troopers Salary Schedule on a year for year basis up to midpoint (Step 9).

The salary enhancement is a result of an agreement reached by the Maryland State Police, the State Law Enforcement Labor Alliance (SLEOLA) and the State of Maryland. This is a part of Governor Hogan’s recent law enforcement funding initiative to enhance public safety statewide.

The Maryland State Police is currently accepting applications for an Academy Class, slated to begin January 2022. The 153rd Maryland State Police Academy Class is almost at the half-way mark of their six months of training. Forty-two candidates are expected to graduate in March 2022 and join the ranks of Maryland’s Finest.

The minimum qualifications to apply to become a Maryland state trooper are as follows:

Trooper applicants must be at least 20 years of age, having not reached their 59 th birthday.

birthday. Applicants must be a United States Citizen.

Applicants must become a Maryland resident upon graduation as Trooper.

Applicants must have a High School Diploma or GED before being hired.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license in any state and have a satisfactory driving record.

Applicants must have sound morals and a clean drug history and criminal history.

While the basic duties of a trooper include investigating traffic crashes and criminal incidents, issuing citations and enforcing the laws of Maryland, many troopers are assigned to specialized divisions and units. For most troopers, the opportunities available make for a truly rewarding career.

Along with the variety of career opportunities, the Maryland State Police offers a competitive benefit package. Troopers are provided take home vehicles, the ability to earn college credits, excellent health coverage, paid leave, annual salary increases, a defined benefit retirement package, education and fitness bonuses, and a clothing allowance. Anyone between the ages 20 through 59 is invited to an orientation, the first step in the process where applicants learn more about how to get started.

The Applicant Orientation is an open-house orientation conducted by members of the Maryland State Police recruitment staff both virtually and in-person. In-person orientations are regionalized and take place throughout the state. Qualified applicants are being sought for an academy class that will begin in January, 2022. It is during this phase that applicants complete the Initial Applicant Information packet, and receive more information on how to begin the career almost immediately.

The Maryland State Police Recruitment & Selection Unit strives to achieve diversity and an inclusive workforce, representative of the citizens served. Anyone interested in learning more about a career with the Maryland State Police is encouraged to visit with one of our recruiters. Call 410-653-4420 or visit the MSP Careers website at https://mdsp.maryland.gov/Careers/Pages/default.aspx

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications

msp.media@maryland.gov