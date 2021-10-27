Submit Release
Media Advisory: Governor's 2022-23 Budget Hearings

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 12:43pm

NASHVILLE – Governor Bill Lee’s public budget hearings for fiscal year 2022-23 will be held November 1 – 4, 2021.

The hearings will be streamed live on the web from the Executive Conference Room on the ground floor of the state capitol. The web link will be available on the state’s main page, www.tn.gov.

Governor Lee, Chief Operating Officer Brandon Gibson, Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley and Division of Budget Director David Thurman will hear budget proposals from executive branch agencies (see attached schedule). The discussions will be considered as Governor Lee develops his budget proposal for FY23, which will be delivered to the General Assembly in January of 2022.

Recordings of the hearings will be available on the state’s website at the end of each day accessible from https://www.tn.gov.

