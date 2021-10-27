Westminster Barracks Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103464
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Zachary Gauthier
STATION: VSP- Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Cory Lott
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VICTIM: Tyrone Perry
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/10/2021, the Vermont State Police investigated an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon that occurred at the Southern State Correctional Facility on 08/01/2021. During the investigation it was determined that Cory Lott assaulted Tyrone Perry with a pen and cut him with a razor blade. Perry was transported to Springfield ER by Department of Corrections staff members for further care/treatment. On 10/21/2021, Lott was issued a citation for Aggravated Assault, and ordered to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2021 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigation- Westminster Barracks
802-722-4600