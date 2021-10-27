Westminster Barracks Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B103464

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Zachary Gauthier

STATION: VSP- Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Cory Lott

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VICTIM: Tyrone Perry

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/10/2021, the Vermont State Police investigated an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon that occurred at the Southern State Correctional Facility on 08/01/2021. During the investigation it was determined that Cory Lott assaulted Tyrone Perry with a pen and cut him with a razor blade. Perry was transported to Springfield ER by Department of Corrections staff members for further care/treatment. On 10/21/2021, Lott was issued a citation for Aggravated Assault, and ordered to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2021 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

