Westminster Barracks Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B103464

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Zachary Gauthier                             

STATION: VSP- Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Cory Lott                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Tyrone Perry

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/10/2021, the Vermont State Police investigated an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon that occurred at the Southern State Correctional Facility on 08/01/2021. During the investigation it was determined that Cory Lott assaulted Tyrone Perry with a pen and cut him with a razor blade. Perry was transported to Springfield ER by Department of Corrections staff members for further care/treatment. On 10/21/2021, Lott was issued a citation for Aggravated Assault, and ordered to appear in court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2021 @ 0800 hours             

COURT: Windsor County

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigation- Westminster Barracks

Zachary.Gauthier@vermont.gov

802-722-4600

 



