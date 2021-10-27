Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,775 in the last 365 days.

Me in 3 named in “2022 Best Tech Startups in Tulsa” by The Tech Tribune

We are on a mission to change the hiring process forever and this recognition gives us confidence we are on the right track to doing that.”
— Brett Williams, Me in 3 President
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Me in 3, a video-based screening platform, was recognized as one of the “2022 Best Tech Startups in Tulsa” by The Tech Tribune. The award is given every year for every major city and state in the U.S.

Me in 3 is a video-based software as a service platform designed to link job seekers and job creators. It allows job seekers to create a profile that includes a short video where they can tell their story and show their soft (people) skills. Hiring managers review profiles in order to quickly find candidates to interview, saving them time and money in the hiring process.

The Best Tech Startups award is considered by factors such as revenue potential, leadership team, brand and product traction, and competitive landscape. Additionally, all companies must be independent (unacquired), privately owned, at most 10 years old, and have received at least one round of funding in order to qualify.

“We are extremely honored to receive recognition from the Tech Tribune amongst seven other incredible Tulsa startups,” says Brett Williams, President of Me in 3. “We are on a mission to change the hiring process forever and this recognition gives us confidence we are on the right track to doing that.”

Badges are awarded to commemorate the accomplishment.

Brett Williams
Me in 3
+1 918-808-5769
bwilliams@mein3.com

You just read:

Me in 3 named in “2022 Best Tech Startups in Tulsa” by The Tech Tribune

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.