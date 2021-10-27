Me in 3 named in “2022 Best Tech Startups in Tulsa” by The Tech Tribune
We are on a mission to change the hiring process forever and this recognition gives us confidence we are on the right track to doing that.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Me in 3, a video-based screening platform, was recognized as one of the “2022 Best Tech Startups in Tulsa” by The Tech Tribune. The award is given every year for every major city and state in the U.S.
— Brett Williams, Me in 3 President
Me in 3 is a video-based software as a service platform designed to link job seekers and job creators. It allows job seekers to create a profile that includes a short video where they can tell their story and show their soft (people) skills. Hiring managers review profiles in order to quickly find candidates to interview, saving them time and money in the hiring process.
The Best Tech Startups award is considered by factors such as revenue potential, leadership team, brand and product traction, and competitive landscape. Additionally, all companies must be independent (unacquired), privately owned, at most 10 years old, and have received at least one round of funding in order to qualify.
“We are extremely honored to receive recognition from the Tech Tribune amongst seven other incredible Tulsa startups,” says Brett Williams, President of Me in 3. “We are on a mission to change the hiring process forever and this recognition gives us confidence we are on the right track to doing that.”
Badges are awarded to commemorate the accomplishment.
Brett Williams
Me in 3
+1 918-808-5769
bwilliams@mein3.com