Tulsa Software Company Partners with Langston University to Help Companies Increase Diversity in their Workforce
Me in 3 is an inclusive platform helping candidates reach more potential employers for free
We are giving people a voice and an opportunity to show their true selves, all through the power of video technology. We want to change the way employers hire forever.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulsa, Okla. - Diversity, equity, and inclusion are a high priority for employers across the country. A recent Glassdoor employer survey revealed that 57% of employers believe their company should be doing more to increase diversity among their workforce. Many employers are actively looking for new ways to increase diversity and inclusion but struggle to find the right candidates.
— Brett Williams, Me in 3 President
That’s why Me in 3, a video screening platform for job seekers, has joined forces with Langston University, Oklahoma’s only historically black university. Me in 3 will be helping students showcase their communication skills and share their expertise on their video platform. At the same time, Me in 3 helps employers nationwide discover top, diverse talent that may have been overlooked on paper.
Me in 3 partnered with Langston University to host an Employer Summit event where companies from across the country attended to learn more about Langston, how to increase diversity in their workforce, and work towards eliminating unconscious bias in their hiring process. Me in 3 was a presenting sponsor and shared how its video platform can help employers and job seekers alike. Me in 3 President Brett Williams says their platform will help level the playing field for Langston University students and alumni.
“Diversity and inclusion have always been core elements of Me in 3. We are giving people a voice and an opportunity to show their true selves and go beyond what’s on the paper resume, all through the power of video technology. It’s a major shift in how hiring is handled,” says Me in 3 President Brett Williams. “We want to change the way employers hire forever. Everything we learned at Langston University’s Employer Summit will help us help employers discover more diverse talent today and well into the future.”
The partnership between Langston University and Me in 3 will help both candidates and employers find more diverse, qualified applicants. With Me in 3, job seekers create a profile that includes a three minute introductory video that highlights their soft skills and showcases their unique personality. Me in 3 and Langston University will help students and alumni create videos that let them stand out from other job candidates, all while helping employers embrace the diversity of their applicants.
“Tools like Me in 3 help employers see the student beyond the resume.” says Leonelle Thompson, Director of Career and Professional Development at Langston University. “Often, unconscious biases like lack of experience, where they live (especially if they’re rural), and even their college major can inhibit students from getting an interview. By creating an introductory video in their Me in 3 Profile, the students get the opportunity to talk about their experiences and skills in a way that’s just not possible with a resume. We are excited to partner with Me in 3 to help Langston students stand out from other candidates.”
Job creators and job seekers can get started with a free Me in 3 account at www.mein3.com.
About Me in 3: Me in 3 is a video-based software as a service platform designed to link job seekers and job creators. It allows job seekers to create a profile that includes a short video where they can tell their story and show their soft (people) skills. It allows hiring managers to review profiles in order to quickly find candidates to interview. www.mein3.com
About Langston University: Founded in 1897, Langston University comprises three campuses located in Langston, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa. The Langston campus offers programs such as biology, chemistry, nursing, urban education, international studies, goat research, physical therapy (a doctoral program) and biotechnology. The LU-OKC and LU-Tulsa campuses offer upper division courses and graduate courses that are ideal for students who have completed their associate degree and wish to pursue a bachelor's degree or a master's degree. Some of the programs offered on these campuses include accounting, psychology, urban education, rehabilitation counseling and organizational leadership.
