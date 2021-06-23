Tulsa Software Company Gives Job Seekers a Way to Stand Out as Unemployment Assistance Comes to an End

Tulsa, OK based software company, Me in 3, is helping workers get re-employed as supplemental federal unemployment benefits are set to end in Oklahoma.

TULSA, OK, USA, June 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tulsa, OK based software company, Me in 3, is helping workers get re-employed as supplemental federal unemployment benefits are set to end in Oklahoma in late June.In May, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the additional $300-a-week federal supplement, along with pandemic unemployment assistance for gig workers and contractors, will end on June 26. According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, about 90,000 Oklahomans currently receive the additional benefit.To incentivize unemployed people to return to the workforce, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.Me in 3 wants to encourage people to start applying for jobs now. Job competition is at an all time high as companies compete for qualified applicants. Brett Williams, Me in 3’s president said “Before this worldwide pandemic started, Me in 3 already had a great free video based solution for allowing job seekers to stand out and be seen and heard. Now more than ever, applicants need a way to stand out, especially as the number of job seekers increases due to supplemental benefits ending”.As an example, this link shows a Me in 3 profile of a bartender in Portland, OR who was applying for a software sales position. http://bit.ly/LFMein3 She got an interview for the job and the hiring manager assured her that she would not have gotten the interview without the ability to “tell her story” via her Me in 3 profile.Hiring organizations and job seekers can sign up for a free account at www.mein3.com Me in 3 is a video-based Software as a Service platform designed to link Job Seekers and Job Creators. It allows job seekers to create a profile that includes a short video where they can tell their story and show their soft (people) skills. It allows hiring managers to review profiles in order to quickly find candidates to interview. With so many displaced restaurant workers, we believe Me in 3 can be a great service to these displaced workers to help them market themselves for other jobs in other industries. www.mein3.com

