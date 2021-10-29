Forsyth County: Stables Motor Condos & Personal Warehouses New Location
Stables Motor Condos and Personal Warehouse have formed a partnership to build a multi-use warehouse complex in Forsyth County, GA.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forsyth County Commissioners unanimously approved the zoning for Stables Motor Condos which opens the door for the next stage in the commercial development.
Over the past year, the Stables Team has been hard at work behind the scenes securing a new location, new Joint Venture Partner, and new approvals by Forsyth County Commissioners.
Partnership
Stables Motor Condos has partnered with Colorado-based PW Development, who has developed over 30 Personal Warehouse projects. The partners will co-develop warehouse communities for small businesses and car enthusiasts across metro-Atlanta and the South East. As of now, they have secured just over 9 acres of land in the southwest corner of Forsyth County on Atlanta Highway in Alpharetta. This specific project will feature 75,732 SF of total warehouse space.
Stables Motor Condos and Personal Warehouses will be separated by a gated fence to preserve the exclusivity of the Motor Condos. The Personal Warehouse portion of the project will consist of three buildings with 29 units totaling 32,654 Net Rentable SF. The Stables portion is gated and is planned to have 43,078 Net Saleable SF across five buildings with 38 units.
Construction Details
The development will renew and revitalize this significant area of South Forsyth County along Atlanta Highway. Construction will be conducted by Catamount Construction that will feature the following:
• Insulated Masonry Block
• Mezzanine Level
• Restrooms with Showers & Kitchenettes
• High Energy Efficient HVAC
• LED lights
• Water Conservation from Low Flow Toilets to Zero scaping
• Juliet Balconies also available in select units
Groundbreaking is slotted for Spring 2022 with a Fall 2022 expected delivery.
Ownership versus leasing
One major advantage of this project compared to other warehousing projects is that it offers customers the rare opportunity to own their own space. And, with the potential to save 25-40% over leasing, this opportunity allows owners to save money and invest in real estate. The project will also feature superior finishes, options and upgrades that increase the value of this investment and makes the Personal Warehouse-Stables project more affordable and flexible space you can own.
Sales & Marketing
This project is now accepting reservations with project completion expected in the Fall of 2022, and financing is available.
For more information or to make a reservations, contact us:
Phone: 470-236-5300
PW Email: info@personalwarehouse.com
Stables Email: jeff@stablesmotorcondos.com
Websites:
https://personalwarehouse.com/
http://thestablesmotorcondos.com/
About
Founded in 1999, PW Development has pioneered the design, development, and evolution of Personal Warehouses, a completely new class of real estate designed specifically to Work – Store – Play. For Sale or for Lease, Personal Warehouses are ideal for anyone in need of a little extra space and are available at a fraction of the price and size of other alternatives. Personal Warehouses are perfect for small businesses that need flexible and affordable areas for creative offices, fabrication, warehousing, shipping, and receiving and so much more.
Stables Motor Condos designs resort-like communities for car collectors, motorsports enthusiasts and weekend hobbyists offering private garages for sale. These motor condos are perfect for passionate car collectors who need a safe and secure location for their sport & classic cars or weekend toys. Need a place to hang out with friends or entertain clients? Stables Motor Condos is a private gathering place to show off your collection and socialize. Designed as a true destination within an automotive-focused, multi-use environment.
Steve Garrison, Founder / CEO | PW Development
Has pioneered the design and development of Personal Warehouses since 1999 into an industry leading company and product. By taking a unique approach to all projects of what they have coined as “Developer-Led Design Build” we are able to innovate adapt to evolving market trends to deliver the highest quality, multi-use projects found in the industry. With a passion for innovation, Steve continually upgrades the Personal Warehouse system to meet the evolving needs of the market and customers.
Eric Greven, Founder / COO | PW Development
Has managed operations for Personal Warehouse since 2001. From predevelopment through project completion, Eric’s primary focus is the construction process, sales, legal, banking, and investor relations. His ability to cultivate strong business relationships with customers, investors, and project teams is a critical aspect of his job and a key to his success. With robust industry knowledge and a commitment to building effective teams through processes, Eric has been able to help the company reduce risk and enhance the speed and quality of project development and sell-out.
Jeff Beal, Co-Founder | Stables Motor Condos
Jeff has over 25 years’ experience in the automotive & motorsports industry. His past experiences and passion for automotive & motorsports led him to create the vision for Stables Motor Condos. Jeff is also a licensed real estate Broker Associate with Compass Atlanta and specializes in working with luxury residential, commercial and investment properties.
Chad Lagomarsino, Co-Founder | Stables Motor Condos
Co-Founder of Stables Motor Condos and has over 20 years of experience as a developer and licensed real estate agent. He has led the Stables Motor Condos project in Forsyth County, Georgia through all the due diligence, entitlements, and pre-development/engineering. Chad specializes in identifying and analyzing potential real estate opportunities in master planned lifestyle developments, hospitality and destination driven ventures. Chad is also a licensed Realtor with Compass Atlanta and specializes in land, new development, and commercial properties.
