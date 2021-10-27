24th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala, “Together Again,” To Benefit The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation
The Event will honor Debra S. Waller, Chairman and CEO of Jockey International, Inc., and Dr. Kevan ShokatNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 24th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala, one of New York City’s much-anticipated Autumn charity events, is making its in-person return on Thursday, November 18, 2021, 6:30 PM at downtown’s Cipriani Wall Street. Aptly themed Together Again, the 24th Annual fundraiser will support groundbreaking cancer research funded by the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF).
This year, SWCRF will present its Fashion Cares Award to Debra S. Waller, Chairman and CEO of Jockey International, Inc. and its first-ever Breakthrough Science Award to Dr. Kevan Shokat, from the University of San Francisco. Waller, who has been personally impacted by cancer in her family, is being recognized for her commitment to eradicating cancer and decades of philanthropy.
Dr. Shokat, who is an SWCRF-funded investigator, recently discovered a new compound that effectively shuts off the most common cancer-causing genetic mutations – the overactive KRAS protein - which is common in lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. This mutant protein was considered “undruggable” for decades, but after 15 years of research and significant investments from SWCRF, a new FDA-approved medication is now available that shrinks these tumors by 50 percent with remarkably low toxicity.
“This medication is a real gamechanger,” said Dr. Samuel Waxman, CEO and Founder of SWCRF. “This is a perfect example of why we do what we do – fund leading scientists, encourage collaboration, and find new treatments for cancer that will save lives.”
Known for its history of top-notch live performance, this year’s gala will feature a live concert by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with very special guest artist Warren Haynes. Notable attendees include SWCRF Board Chairman Michael Nierenberg, Founder and CEO Dr. Samuel Waxman, Honorees Debra S. Waller, and Dr. Kevan Shokat, designer Kobi Halperin, and more.
As in previous years, the Collaborating for a Cure Gala will include both a silent and live auction during the night’s festivities. Some exclusive items will be available on CharityBuzz.com starting on Wednesday, November 11, 2021. One such item is a private, 7-day Caribbean cruise aboard a brand new, 80-foot, solar-powered, luxury catamaran.
Other projects include the SWCRF initiating a renewed focus on aging and cancer over the last several years. In 2018, SWCRF launched a new partnership with the National Cancer Institute and National Institute on Aging. The initial two-year, $3 million collaboration will bring together some of the brightest minds working on addressing the rising incidence of cancer in older populations. SWCRF also partnered with Wiley Publishing in 2019 to produce a new scientific peer-reviewed journal titled Aging AND Cancer that is focused on understanding how the process of aging is linked to cancer.
The Foundation is also committed to funding breakthrough research towards better patient outcomes for those living with breast and ovarian cancer. Approximately 12.9 percent of women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 1.2 percent will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer at some point during their lifetime according to data from the National Cancer Institute. In the past 10 years, SWCRF has allocated $4 million to its Women’s Cancer Research Program and is currently investing $1,550,000 towards 15 prestigious scientists working on finding new treatments for breast and ovarian cancer.
Funding for these projects is raised, in part, from the Foundation’s various events such as the tremendously successful Hamptons Happening which made its return this past summer, their annual Ladies Luncheon, and of this upcoming 24th Annual Collaborating for A Cure Gala.
For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org/events/waxman-gala/.
Proof of Covid Vaccine is required for all attendees.
About Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information about the SWCRF research, visit www.waxmancancer.org.
