MvVO ART Brings the Collector Circle to Tokyo with Takamitsu Sakamoto’s Trace of Grace — A Flower Forever in Bloom

Mvvo Art Logo (Image Credit: Mvvo Art) Takamitsu Sakamoto, “Flower” Exhibition Flyer (Image credit: MvVO ART by Roger Allen Bentley) Takamitsu Sakamoto, “An Enduring Afterglow” from “Flower” Exhibition (Photo credit: Takamitsu Sakamoto ©2025, Courtesy of MvVO ART) Takamitsu Sakamoto, “Bouquet of Nebulae” from “Flower” Exhibition (Photo credit: Takamitsu Sakamoto ©2025, Courtesy of MvVO ART) Takamitsu Sakamoto, “The End That Becomes a Beginning” from “Flower” Exhibition (Photo credit: Takamitsu Sakamoto ©2025, Courtesy of MvVO ART)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MvVO ART is bringing its invitation-only MvVO ART Collector Circle to Tokyo, following its recent successful debut in New York. The Collector Circle is designed to connect through art — bringing together established collectors and rising next-generation collectors to learn from one another, meet artists, and discover emerging talent early within intimate, art-filled environments.Tokyo was selected because of MvVO ART’s deep relationships in Japan, built over years through the many Japanese artists who have participated in AD ART SHOW, the organization’s flagship platform for emerging talent. The Tokyo edition honors these longstanding ties and continues the Japan – U.S. cultural dialogue through art.Exhibition: Takamitsu Sakamoto — Trace of Grace — A Flower Forever in BloomPresented at the Dai-10 FMG Building in Shibuya/Tokyo on Thursday, December 4th, 2025 the exhibition features Japanese artist Takamitsu Sakamoto, who has exhibited with MvVO ART since the launch of AD ART SHOW at Sotheby’s in 2018. His Trace of Grace philosophy explores beauty as it shifts from form into feeling — “a flower forever in bloom” that continues in the heart long after the visible fades. Sakamoto sees photography as “a vessel that lifts the unseen,” capturing the threshold between presence and absence.The exhibition also includes contributions from eight Japanese artists — calligraphy, scent, florals, jewelry, illustration, literature, and aerial photography — each enriching the atmosphere while keeping the spotlight on Sakamoto’s solo work.Commenting on the new exhibition, Maria van Vlodrop, Founder & CEO, MvVO ART said, “We are pleased to bring the MvVO ART Collector Circle to Japan with Takamitsu Sakamoto. His work and the fantastic network of artists and supporters around him reflect the cultural richness we feel honored to engage with.”Artist Takamitsu Sakamoto said of the exhibition, “For me, art is what remains in the heart after seeing, and I’m grateful to present this work in Tokyo with MvVO ART and the fellow Japanese artists whose perspectives enrich this moment.”The exhibition artworks works by Takamitsu Sakamoto will be available on Artsy:For more information on the eight collaborating artists, please contact MvVO ART at info@mvvoart.com.Looking AheadThe MvVO ART Collector Circle will continue cultivating cultural dialogue and connecting people through art—expanding through intimate gatherings in private collector homes, collaborations with cultural partners, and exclusive venues in New York and select international cities.The series also provides opportunities for aligned brands and partners to engage with a discerning, culturally engaged audience in meaningful and authentic ways.To receive future MvVO ART Collector Circle invitations, visit: www.mvvoart.com/collectorcircle About MvVO ART:MvVO ART, founded by Maria van Vlodrop (Adweek Creative 100: Top Ten Cultural Shaper), celebrates the power of contemporary art to inspire, connect, and transform. Through visionary experiences that bring art beyond traditional spaces, MvVO ART redefines how art is discovered and collected. Its flagship exhibition, AD ART SHOW—launched at Sotheby’s in 2018—and the exclusive new series, The Collector Circle, unite collectors, creators, and cultural leaders around the enduring belief that art drives culture—and culture drives everything.To learn more about MvVO ART please visit www.mvvoart.com IG: @mvvoart IN: maria-van-vlodrop

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.